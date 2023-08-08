We’re starting off with some cloud cover this morning, and we can’t rule out a couple stray showers or sprinkles while the clouds are in place. Otherwise, highs today will be a bit warmer thanks to a light southerly breeze ahead of our next system. We’ll be able to make it into the upper 80s and low 90s as the clouds decrease through the day.

Our best chance for storms this week will be late tonight and into Wednesday morning. There may be some stronger storms, as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The timing for the stronger storms will most likely be after midnight tonight, lingering through the morning commute tomorrow.

After the midweek storm chance, temperatures begin to gradually warm towards the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are likely for the end of the week and start of the weekend before high pressure tries to build back in to our south. There may be a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon, and a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.