Showers and storms come to an end this morning, and we slowly clear out through the day. Highs should make it in the lower 80s. Winds remain light today and humid conditions continue, so we’ll probably be feeling closer to 90° later this afternoon.

Storms are possible, again, Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday before a longer stretch of dry weather through the middle of the week.

There is a chance this line of storms tonight could have damaging wind gusts and larger hail. So make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings that will wake you up since this will most likely happen around midnight or later.