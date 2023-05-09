Our weather pattern continues to be unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely for Tuesday, and several rounds of storms possible through the week ahead. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 80s again with a stronger southerly breeze in place and a few more clouds. There could be a few strong to severe storms possible today with the main threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

As it stands right now, there doesn’t look to be any big severe weather outbreaks during the week ahead, though, but we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm at any time this week. There is also a lot of model disagreement on how wide spread our precipitation chances are – which unfortunately lowers confidence just a bit too. Either way, just be sure you’ve got multiple ways to receive warnings, and we’ll keep you updated through the week.