What We’re Tracking

More storms today

Frontal boundary moves in

Cooler start to the week

We saw storms roll through the area this morning. These storms have now moved out of the area leaving us cool but humid. We continue to dry out in the afternoon hours before more storms develop along a frontal boundary in the evening hours.

Once the frontal boundary moves through, we say goodbye to the humidity as much drier air settles in. The upper level disturbance moves out of the area bringing cooler air on the back side of it. We’ll cool back into the 80s for Monday with some even struggling out of the 70s.

This cooler air looks to hang on through Tuesday before a gradual warm up back into the 90s for the end of next week with little to no rain chances. An area of high pressure moves in by next weekend bringing much hotter temperatures, highs will be near the triple digits.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard