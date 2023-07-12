What We’re Tracking

Storms possible this evening

Still warm end to week

Cooler by the weekend

***HEAT ADVISORY for much of the area from noon to 8pm on Wednesday.***

There’s a chance for storms to develop in the eastern half of the area later this evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being high wind and hail. This will favor those mainly south and east of I-70 and I-335, but isolated storms are possible for the entire viewing area.

We should dry out pretty quickly heading into midnight as we cool down slightly for Thursday with temperatures back in the middle to upper 90s, but we’re not expecting much relief as the heat index still climbs to near or above 100°.

Still some isolated showers and storms possible for Thursday with the passage of a front, and we may see some showers lingering into Friday. Winds shift back around to the north and keep temperatures cooler through the weekend with highs near 90°. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there are some signals of a longer stretch of hot weather by the last half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez