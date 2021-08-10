Strong storms possible today with more heat and humidity

We’ll have a chance for some storms as we go through the day today. Thunderstorms will weaken through the morning and leave a boundary across portions of the area. That could spark off later development this afternoon. Any storms that develop could become strong with gusty winds and larger hail the main threats.

Highs today continue to be hot in the upper 90s to near 100. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire area today, and the eastern half of the area tomorrow.

Try to limit your time outdoors over the next few days, and if you have to be outside for extended periods, be sure to stay hydrated. Overall, just try and stay as cool as you can, and make sure pets and livestock are taken care of, as well! Afternoon heat indices will likely top out between 105° and 110° each day.