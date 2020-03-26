Strong storms possible tonight and tomorrow night

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves southward today

Potential for strong storms tonight and Friday night

Showers linger through Saturday

A cold front is on the move this morning, and it will slowly move southward through the day. Behind the front, clouds will increase and winds will be light from the northeast at 5-15mph. We’ll also have quite the range of temperatures because the front will stall out over our southern counties later today. That will give us highs in the mid-upper 60s south of I-70 and low-mid 50s north.

That front could be the focal point for some strong to severe storms to develop overnight in our southern communities. The main threats with stronger storms will be large hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Clouds will stick around for Friday with only a slight chance for rain before a much better rain chances arrives Friday night into early Saturday. Once again, a few storms could be on the strong side Friday night with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible. After the showers wrap up on Saturday, temperatures will try to rebound, hitting the upper 50s and lower 60s before even nicer weather arrives on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



