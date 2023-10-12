What We’re Tracking

Storms possible tonight

Cold front moves through

Windy and cooler by the weekend

Heading into tonight, we are watching the potential for strong to severe storms to develop. When storms first initialize, they will be relatively isolated. Main threats with these storms are large hail and damaging wind. Following the storms, a cold front moves through the viewing area.

We significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Friday does look to feel even cooler, though, as our winds will be strong out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the day.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Unfortunately, clouds may hang around and obscure the eclipse viewing early Saturday before clearing later in the day. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.

The cooler weather sticks around for early next week, too. Highs for Monday and Tuesday look to remain in the lower 60s, but winds will likely back off a bit by that point. And with a lighter wind, our overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s during this time.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard