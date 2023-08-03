What We’re Tracking

Unsettled weather with high humidity

Scattered storm chances this weekend

A break in the heat ahead!

Tonight, we are watching a complex of storms to make their way into the viewing area during the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. The greatest risk looks to be in the western portions of the viewing area. We dry out from these storm around midday.

We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure over the last several days, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° to close the week with slight chances for storms continuing.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be Saturday into Sunday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week. Cooler nights and lower humidity should also be in place by the end of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller