Strong storms this morning, cooler temperatures this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Strong storms early this morning

*Slightly* cooler Wednesday afternoon – still humid

Very hot for the weekend

Strong to severe storms are possible through about sunrise today. We could see damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Once those storms move out, we’ll see gradually clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s today!

Enjoy the brief break from the heat, because we continue to climb through the last half of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 90s by Friday, and we could see our first 100° temperatures anytime from Friday through Sunday.

We can’t forget the humidity, though. With the extreme heat expected, plus the humidity, we’ll be looking at heat index values around 110° this weekend. If you must be outside, make sure you’re staying cool. Keep those pets and outdoor animals cool, too!

Looking at the extended forecast, there could be a couple slight chances for storms early next week. That may knock our temperatures back a couple of degrees, but it’ll still be very hot for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com