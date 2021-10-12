Strong to severe line of storms expected late tonight

Ahead of our next system, we’ll see a return to a southeast wind and a brief warm-up. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s with sunny conditions through the morning.

We’ll have a pretty good chance at seeing thunderstorms, as well as some strong to severe storms, late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. The main threats look to be strong wind gusts and hail, since by the time the storms arrive into Northeast Kansas, they should have formed into a fast moving line. Tornado threat looks to be higher over western Kansas earlier Tuesday, but we’ll watch to see how long that threat will last as the storms move eastward.