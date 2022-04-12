We’ll have clouds moving through this morning, and maybe a bit of drizzle or light rain showers. Other than that, we’ll start clearing through the afternoon, and temperatures will climb rapidly thanks to our southerly winds. We should make it into the 80s, maybe even close to 90° in our western counties.

Winds will start to pick up from the south at 25-30 mph sustained and wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. This will help fuel in moisture to our area. This causes the potential for severe weather by the late evening as a cold front approaches.

As of right now, the biggest threat looks to be winds with potential hail but we can never rule out a tornado chance. There are essentially two windows of time:

1. Early evening – if a storm develops ahead of the cold front near the dryline during the evening, all forms of severe weather would be possible. However, there could be enough working against these storms that they cannot get started.

2. Late evening/early night – the cold front will sweep through and develop a line of storms with mainly a straight-line wind threat. In either case, the storms may be very fast-moving so flooding isn’t a huge concern but the threat looks to be after dark so be sure to stay weather aware throughout the night Tuesday.

There may be some lingering showers Wednesday as temperatures turn cooler for the second half of the week. Expect highs to return to the lower 60s with more rain chances possible by the weekend.