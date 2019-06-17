Strong to severe storms become likely Tuesday into Wednesday

​We mainly had nighttime thunderstorms for the past three days, and that left decent weather for many daytime activities. It felt somewhat hot this weekend with official highs of 89 degrees on both days. Topeka has still only had one day with a maximum temperature of 90 or more all season.

It was another mild start for Father’s Day with a slight stickiness to the air, but it wasn’t as humid as Saturday. Isolated t’storms stayed mainly along I-35 across in our southeast counties as a stalled front and weak disturbances provided more instability in that region.

Even lower humidity gets ushered in for Monday. A mix of sun and clouds during the day will be partnered with low to mid 80s. Wind will be northwesterly at roughly 10-15 mph. It should be a decent start to the work week, and one of the better days of the next seven. Spotty showers or storms may still pop to the far east and southeast.

Greater Topeka Monday…

Highs: 82-86

​Wind: NW 10-15

Precipitation chances begin to increase Tuesday into Wednesday. A stronger trough develops over the Upper Rockies and Northern Plains, then moves east. Elements for severe weather will exist…especially through the late afternoon and early evening. Storm chances will diminish through midweek as the trough goes away.

Dry conditions are expected Thursday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday with another low pressure system from Canada, but it’s a bit uncertain how far the instability will progress.

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We appreciated your feedback. Please send corrections or story ideas to producers@ksnt.com