Strong to severe storms likely this evening and tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Storm threat returns this evening

Strong winds possible

Muggy weather with more heat for the weekend

Another round of two of storms is expected for late Thursday into Thursday night. Storms are expected to fire up in the early evening hours over North Central Kansas and expand east-southeast along an outflow boundary (a front essentially) that is draped across the northern areas of the viewing area. Storms that form along and remain along that boundary could produce large hail and an isolated tornado before grouping together into clusters of storms that advance to the southeast and produce strong straight-line wind threats.

After that storm risk pushes through, we’ll clear out for much of the day on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Humidity will also climb a bit, making for a hotter afternoon.

Another round of storms is likely for Friday night before clearing out again this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and muggy weather both Saturday & Sunday. The heat and humidity will continue into next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

