Scattered storms are likely this morning, and some may even be strong to severe. Biggest threats will be large hail and the potential for gusty winds. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also likely. Due to the rain and cloud cover, afternoon highs to wrap up the weekend may struggle to get out of the upper 70s.

Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our next chance for rain moves in for Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday, before we get a few days to dry out.

The rest of the work week looks pretty warm as winds pick up out of the south again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by Thursday before a potent cold front moves through. That could knock highs back into the low 70s by Saturday.