Strong to severe storms likely tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Strong storms possible overnight

Cooler temperatures ahead

Sunshine this weekend

There’s a chance for a couple of showers and storms to move through this evening that could be on the stronger side. Most will just see brief showers as we prep for the main round late tonight. Temperatures will cool down into the middle 60s.

We’ll have a pretty good chance at seeing thunderstorms, as well as some strong to severe storms, after midnight into early Wednesday morning. The main threats look to be strong wind gusts and hail, since by the time the storms arrive into Northeast Kansas, they should have formed into a fast moving line. While the tornado threat looks to be possible for western Kansas late Tuesday, as the storm travels further eastward the threat becomes less likely as it arrive to northeast Kansas.

Behind that batch of storms, temperatures look to steadily decrease through the week with another storm system arriving Thursday and into Friday. By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll be looking at highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s with a lot more sunshine!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller