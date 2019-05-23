Strong to severe storms may produce heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Flash Flood Watch for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley and Washington counties until 7:00 am Friday



After getting a break from the rain overnight Monday into Tuesday, a big batch of rain south came surging in. A rainy morning became a drier afternoon. However, late day sun destabilized the atmosphere and wind shear became a bigger component to the rotation of air for small tornadic thunderstorms. Most of the tornadoes in northeast Kansas were small, short-lived and weak. Thankfully we had no reported injuries.

Wednesday was sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Wind wasn’t as strong. Temperatures reached the mid to upper 70s which is near normal for this time of year. There may have been few storms south/southeast toward late afternoon and evening, but otherwise it was exactly what we needed…a sunny, pleasant day.

Now, our weather becomes influenced by another Upper Low across the Desert Southwest. That system will occasionally send energy waves toward our viewing area which will generate thunderstorm bands in the warmer, humid air mass. Some storms between 5-9pm may produce large hail and straight-line wind.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunshine will be limited at times with such an unsettled pattern. It will become increasingly unstable tonight, Friday and Saturday. T’storms become more likely through the period and some cells may reach severe limits.

Isolated storms on Sunday and Memorial Day will make all flooded areas take so much longer to recede and become dry. There should still be abundant dry times for fun, celebrations and remembrance ceremonies. The temperature pattern may not alter much into early next week with 80-84 degree highs and overnight lows should steadily be in the mid 60s.

Storms may become severe by evening so keep an eye to the sky…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

