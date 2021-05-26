Strong to severe storms possible late tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Strong to severe storms likely overnight

Another round of storms tomorrow afternoon

Cooler by the weekend

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH – THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING* – Republic, Cloud, Clay, Washington, Marshall, Riley, Geary, Brown, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Jackson, Shawnee, Osage, Jefferson, Douglas, and Franklin counties.

We’ll see storms fire up in western and north-central Kansas this afternoon and evening, but they won’t make it into our area until late tonight and into Thursday morning. Our far western counties are in a “moderate” risk for severe weather which is level 3 out of 5. Our biggest threats will likely be very strong, damaging wind gusts associated with it along with heavy rainfall and linger through daybreak.

Afternoon storms tomorrow will be highly dependent on where that complex of storms diminishes at during the morning Thursday. The southeastern corner of the area has the best chance at seeing storms redevelop later tomorrow afternoon, and severe storms will be possible again. If that’s the case, all threats will be on the table especially localized flooding after heavy downpours for the morning. Highs on Thursday should be in the lower 80s before a cold front moves through.

After that round of rain, things may quiet down for a day or two as we wrap up the week and head into next weekend. With cooler northerly breezes, Friday and Saturday look really pleasant with temperatures in the low-mid 70s and sunny skies.

We may have to dodge some showers and storms Sunday and Monday, but overall, it looks like a pretty good holiday weekend with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com