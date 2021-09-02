Strong to severe storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Thursday will start off dry with some cloud cover working its way in from the west. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the mid-upper 80s.

There looks to be a decent chance for storms to set up late in the day, and our weather stays fairly active through the first half of the weekend. Storms for late Thursday could be strong to severe depending on when they develop. Expect an active late afternoon and early evening with wind, hail, and heavy downpours the biggest concern but we can’t rule out a brief spin up either.

Showers may linger overnight into early Friday morning before drying out briefly through the day. That will limit high temperatures as we close out the work week, in the low-mid 80s. Another chance for rain returns late Friday evening.