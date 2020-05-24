Strong to severe storms possible later today

What We’re Tracking:

Storm chances through Memorial Day

Heavy rain and severe weather possible

Humidity and storm chances stick around this week

*Flash Flood Watch* from 4:00 pm this afternoon through 7:00 pm Monday night – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

Temperatures should, once again, make it into the mid 80s today, but with higher humidity, it’ll feel a bit warmer. Storm chances increase through the afternoon, becoming likely into the early morning hours on Monday. Any storms that develop this afternoon and evening could become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Heavy rain will also be a major concern as flash flooding could be possible, as well.

More widespread rain chances take over for Memorial Day as highs stay in the upper 70s. The biggest concern over the holiday weekend is going to be the flooding potential. There could be several rounds of heavy rain over the same areas through Monday. Even though it shouldn’t be a complete washout for Memorial Day, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to adjust your plans accordingly, as there will likely be off and on showers and storms through the day.

The system that plagued us this weekend, will become “cutoff” from the jet stream and will spin just to our south through most of the week. That’ll most likely set us up for a lot of cloud cover and daily chances for showers and storms in the afternoons. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week with lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com