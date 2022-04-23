What We’re Tracking:

Few storms this evening

Winds start to calm down

Cooler by Sunday

** A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Pottawatomie counties until 10:00 PM this evening.

** A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Republic, Cloud and Ottawa counties until 8:00 PM this evening.

** A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 7 PM.**

Winds will continue to gust out of the south through the rest of today at 30 to 40 mph. Isolated gusts of 50 mph may be possible as well but in general the wind speeds are slowly starting to come down. These strong southerly winds may be a bit of a nuisance but they will keep us warm through the evening hours.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and overnight hours with some of the storms being strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts as well as hail. However, a brief tornado or two cannot be entirely ruled out. Our main cold front, which is quickly moving through much of Kansas, will arrive late tonight and cool us down into the lower 50s.

Highs for Sunday will bounce back nicely, into the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies. Our winds will also finally let up ever so slightly but a breezy day can still be expected. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible.

After this, though, our weather pattern quiets down. Temperatures become a lot more seasonal for the first half of next week with 60s and 70s likely.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.