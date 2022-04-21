What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorms possible this evening

Warming trend through Friday

Windy by late week

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible for the late afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north through our neck of the woods. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with hail appearing to be the main threat at this time. Strong winds out of the South will keep our temperatures rather mild tonight with overnight lows in the 60s.

The warmer air and breezy conditions linger through Friday which could very well be our warmest day of the week. Winds will likely gust over 40mph possible both Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs to close out the work week will be in the lower to middle 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances appear possible after midnight heading into Saturday.

With breezy conditions continuing for the start of the weekend, we should manage to hold on the warmer air. A slight dip in temperatures is possible for Saturday with many in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will be possible, again, Saturday afternoon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush