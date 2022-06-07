What We’re Tracking:

Strong to severe storms tonight

Nice middle of the week weather

Another rain chance Thursday night/early Friday

Storms are possible late this evening and tonight. A few showers may linger into the early hours of Wednesday before a longer stretch of dry weather through the middle of the week. There is a chance this line of storms tonight could have damaging wind gusts and larger hail. So make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings that will wake you up since this will most likely happen just before midnight and into the hours just after midnight, as well.

Much of Wednesday and Thursday appear dry with highs near 80°, but our next chance for storms arrives late Thursday night and into Friday morning before we really begin to dry things out toward the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm things up gradually into the middle 80s by Sunday. Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday, and that will help to warm us up into the 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller