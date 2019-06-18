Strong to severe thunderstorms become likely for late today and this evening Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Topeka has still only had one day with a maximum temperature of 90 or more all season. It’s been a good June so far without oppressive heat or very heavy rainfall. We couldn’t ask for a better stretch after our high water and flooding problems in May.

Isolated t’storms stayed mainly along I-35 across in our east/southeast counties over the past two days. A mix of sun and clouds happened Monday with low to mid 80s. Sky conditions were mostly clear overnight with rain in the western third of the state.

Precipitation chances begin to increase today. A stronger trough over the Upper Rockies and Northern Plains will sweep across the region for late afternoon and evening t’storms. Elements for severe weather will exist…especially between 3-8pm. There may be lingering showers and storms after sunset into the early morning hours as well.

Greater Topeka Tuesday…

Highs: 80-83

Wind: SE 10-15

Dry conditions are expected Thursday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. It will become increasingly humid. Friday may stay partly cloudy, but it looks windy, hot and very muggy. Summer solstice occurs at 10:54am CDT.

There is a chance for occasional showers and thunderstorms this weekend with another low pressure system from Canada, but it’s a bit uncertain how far the instability will progress. Precipitation chances look fairly low right now.

