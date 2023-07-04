Tonight, a line of strong to severe storms could develop along a frontal boundary. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging wind. The timing of the front arrival has a sped up a little. Our northwestern counties could see thunderstorm development in the time frame of 8:00 to 10:00 pm. Around midnight, storms look to reach the I-70 corridor.

Storms overnight will be much more widespread and weaker. Showers and thunderstorms will hang around until Wednesday morning before showers become more spotty later in the day. After the storm system moves out, we are greeted with another cooldown. Temperatures will sit in the lower to middle 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

Our weather pattern stays a bit more active this week, so we’re looking at a few scattered storm chances heading into the weekend with our next best chance for rain arriving for Friday. We’ll also see our temperatures warming up just a bit through the weekend, too, with highs approaching the middle 90s by then.