Strong will to aggravate fire danger much of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Windy conditions continue

Above average temperatures

Rain chances later this week

Breezy weather sticks around for much of the night, not quite as windy as the daytime hours, but still those breezes will have a major impact on overnight temperatures. Between the breezy weather and the thin layer of clouds, temperatures will only dip to near 50° tonight.

Tuesday again be warm and breezy, but a bit windier than Monday. Wind gusts to 35 mph will be possible through the afternoon as highs make it into the middle 70s. The wind increases even more late Tuesday and into Wednesday, when we could have gusts between 40mph and 50 mph. That’ll be right ahead of our next system, and will allow us to make it to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry for the start of the week before that system moves in Wednesday, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week. Another round of rain is possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

