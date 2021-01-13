Strong wind blows in for the tail end of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front arrives Thursday morning

Becoming windy early Thursday

Colder, snow showers by Friday

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows dipping into the middle to upper 30s along with a westerly breeze at 5-10mph most of the night. However, near sunrise the next cold sweeps through and the wind will pick up quickly.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the middle to upper 40s. That front will also bring some gusty winds for Thursday and Friday sustained at 20-30mph with gusts to 30-40 mph from the northwest. Wind chills will be an issue through the day Friday as our air temperatures only make it into the middle 30s. It’ll feel more like we’re in the 20s all day.

There’s a slight chance we could see a stray shower or two Thursday morning right behind the front, but the moisture is very limited for us while the front pushes through the region. We could see some wrap around moisture in the colder air on Friday, giving our far eastern counties a glancing shot at some flurries or light snow showers before the wind dies down and cool air remains in place for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

