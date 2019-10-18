Strong wind today and scattered showers tonight before a pleasant weekend

Last year at this time, we had already seen our first snowfall of the season. This fall, there is still no indication of when the first flakes may fly. There is a zero chance of that happening within the next 8 days.

Wednesday was very chilly with highs around 58-60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. We had a good deal of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday was near perfect with the exception of a stronger breeze. Temperatures were above normal with highs around 70.

Friday gets even warmer, but it will likely become very windy. Increasing moisture may lead to a shower or two by evening, so plan on that possibility. Most rain will be across the western counties after 7-9pm.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9am to 6pm for the following counties: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 72-76

Wind: S 20-35

The probability of rain goes up slightly with scattered showers overnight into early Saturday…mainly before 8am. Rapid clearing should take place so get ready to enjoy a decent start to the weekend.



The rain chance returns late Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. Expect rainy periods into daybreak Monday morning before pleasant conditions return for the first to early part of next week. Highs will be in the 60s through this period. Much lower numbers might be here late next week.



We will start looking farther out toward Halloween very soon. Trick or Treaters really need dry conditions and mild temps. Right now, it looks like a good shot for that to happen.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

