Strong wind today creates high fire danger, and we may have the same issue Saturday

A Fire Weather Warning is valid from noon to 6pm for all of northeast Kansas.

This week actually started with scattered snow showers across our northern counties, then sunshine and mild temps became the dominant features. By Wednesday, a deck of clouds to the south started working its way north to filter or block some of our midweek sun.

Wind was light yesterday, but that will not be the case today. Gusty breezes should have a big impact and fire danger will be elevated. Temperatures may be down just a few degrees from what we’ve seen recently.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 58-62

Wind: NW 15-30



Good amounts of sunshine with less wind Friday as we head toward our first weekend of March. Lots of blue sky with upper 50s to near 60 won’t be that bad.

The upcoming weekend might be exactly like the one we just had. It will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and strong south wind. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged.

There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit higher. Scattered showers may linger into early Tuesday with cooler temperatures. More rain may impact the area Wednesday.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

Big breezes today with slightly lower temperatures…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

