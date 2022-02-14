What We’re Tracking:

Warm and windy for Tuesday

Rain/snow chance midweek

Warming again by the weekend

Overnight temperatures will be on the cool side as we fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mainly clear sky and light wind. By Tuesday, it’s all about the wind and warmth as we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. The wind from the south will increase to 20-30mph, gusting to 45mph in the afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase tomorrow ahead of our next system.

Wednesday will still be mild in the middle to upper 50s, but our temperatures will be dropping through the afternoon as the front swings through the area. We’ll also see a decent shot at some rain as the warmer temperatures will keep it all as just liquid through Wednesday evening.

Through the night, as our numbers keep dropping (into the 20s eventually), we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then snow by early Thursday morning. Models are still having a difficult time coming together on this, but as of right now, it looks like the best shot at seeing wintry precipitation out of this storm will be in the southeastern half of the area. We’ll be ironing out the details over the next day or so, but keep it in mind that your Thursday morning commute could be messy in some spots.

It does look like we’ll start a warming trend pretty quickly after this system, though, with middle 30s on Thursday climbing into the middle 50s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller