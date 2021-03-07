Strong winds continue through the start of the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Windy conditions continue

Above average temperatures

Rain chances later next week

Winds will back off slightly overnight but still breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph. With the breezy conditions in place, temperatures will remain on the milder side only dropping into the lower to middle 40s overnight with mostly clear skies.

High fire danger remains a concern across the region for the next few days with red flag warnings in place. Breezy conditions are expected to persist through the beginning of the work week with strong southerly breezes at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will remain in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

We’ll stay dry for the start of the week before our next system moves moves in Wednesday, bringing our next best chance at seeing some rain, and even the possibility of some thunderstorms. Right before we see that cold front, we very well could see our temperatures reach 80° in spots for Wednesday afternoon.

Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week but our upper air patterns will continue to support rain chances through Saturday as we drop back into the 50s and 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

