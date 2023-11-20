What We’re Tracking

Rain moves off to the east

Cool for Thanksgiving

Colder weekend, few snow showers

Showers will start to wind down through the early part of the night. Temperatures will fall back into upper 30s with a continued north breeze at 10-15mph. Tomorrow, we’ll start to clear out, but the winds pick up. That’ll make it feel a bit blustery, especially for the morning hours. Highs make it up to near 50°, though, as winds gust to around 30mph .

The cooler, but seasonal, air does look stick around for Thanksgiving. We should have mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 50s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

Our next storm system moves in by late Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for some snow showers, especially late in the day Saturday. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days, but just keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller