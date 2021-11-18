Stronger breezes return for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Another clear, cold night

Breezy weather returns Friday

A bit warmer for the weekend

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 20s. However, the wind will be light and variable early, then increasing from the south by morning. Friday will stay chilly even with southerly wind returning. South wind at 15-25mph will add to the cool feel of the day. Highs should manage to get into the middle 50s to close out the work week with increasing cloud cover.

Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend as highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

Through the weekend and even these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will hold fairly close to mid-November average temperatures next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller