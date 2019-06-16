Stronger storms move to the southeast tonight; not as humid for Father's Day

*A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 4 am on Sunday for Lyon, Osage, Coffey, Franklin, and Anderson counties.*

A line of showers and storms will slowly but surely continue to push off to the southeast during the overnight hours tonight. Some gusty winds and hail will be the main threats out of the stronger potions of the line.

Otherwise, the rest of northeast Kansas stays dry for tonight as clouds fill in. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 60s, but it won't be the most comfortable night of sleeping weather as it will stay on the humid side, as well.

Most wake up dry Sunday morning to kick off Father's Day. The only exception may be the extreme southeastern areas, where some lingering light rain may still be holding on.

Sunshine will mix in at times during the day on Father's Day as temperatures max out in the low to mid 80s. It will still feel sticky outside, but it won't be quite as humid as Saturday.

Another chance for redevelopment of isolated showers and storms will be possible late in the afternoon into the evening for some southern and southeastern areas. However, it's less likely to see any severe weather for Sunday.

It will be a cooler start heading out the door Monday morning with low temperatures hovering right around 60°. Even so, temperatures rebound to the low to mid 80s once again. The second half of Monday could see some scattered showers and storms, as well.

A better chance for rain rolls in Tuesday, heading into Wednesday, as high temperatures both days climb into the 80s. The first half of the upcoming work week will stay on the humid side.