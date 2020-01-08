Stronger wind makes it warmer, but expect some wintry mix and snow Friday into Saturday

It’s been so warm of late, and we’ve only experienced one day with temperatures at or below normal over the past 3 weeks.

We fought off clouds Monday and stronger breezes Tuesday. Wind should be stronger today into Thursday ahead of our increasing precipitation chances.

Building high pressure gave us stable conditions yesterday and that continues today. Expect a mostly sunny sky with higher wind across the region. Fire danger is high so outdoor burning is discouraged.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 53-57

Wind: S/SE 15-30

More wind and warmth today and tomorrow will make it seem like late winter or early spring. Temperatures may reach 55 to near 60 before a cold front arrives.

Areas of rain will develop overnight Thursday into Friday as it begins to turn cooler. Rain and rain/snow mix is more likely for Friday before the wintry mix becomes wet snow. Travel should be fine Friday morning, but we may encounter issues Friday night into early Saturday as temperatures fall to freezing or below.

Snow may continue in our central and eastern counties Saturday morning which could lead to accumulation and icy roads. The system leaves Saturday afternoon, but it will be so much colder. Highs to start the weekend may be 26-30 degrees. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday and Monday.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Expect sharply colder air within 48 hours…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com