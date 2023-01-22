What We’re Tracking:

Cold Sunday

Another chance for snow midweek

No major warm-up in sight

There are a few isolated flurries out there this morning and we could see that trend continue through the lunch hour. Temperatures are around freezing for most in the lower 30s and even some upper 20s.

Winds will remain light through this afternoon where highs will struggle to even warm up. It’s possible we make it into the middle 30s. Wind chills will make things feel like the lower 20s for much of the day so be sure to bundle up if you have to be outside. Skies will start to clear for Sunday evening.

After that, we are still near average with chilly January weather into early next week. Highs are expected in the upper 30s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s through Tuesday.

Our next chance for wintry mix arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation from it.

Once our midweek system moves out, we look to stay dry heading into the weekend with more sunshine on the way and highs returning into the middle 40s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez