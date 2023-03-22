What We’re Tracking

Rain / mist / fog for some tonight

Several rain chances ahead

Cool to mild weather through the weekend

Tonight, the misty and cloudy conditions will continue for much of the I-70 corridor where temperatures have been reluctant to warm much higher than 60. Scattered showers may pop up after midnight, with a few rumbles of thunder possible, but we’re not expecting a big wash out.

Overnight lows will cool into the lower 40s with plenty of moisture remaining in the area. Winds will remain relatively light giving us another chance to see fog develop early Thursday morning. Highs for the day should make it into the lower to middle 50s with more scattered rain chances late in the evening.

For Friday, highs will linger in the lower 50s with a slightly better chance to see some hit or miss shower in the region.

Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the next system which could bring showers to the area by late Sunday into Monday of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller