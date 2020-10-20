Stubborn clouds into Wednesday, then very warm Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cool tonight & Wednesday

Big warm-up for Thursday

Cold by the end of the weekend

Some breaks in the clouds for tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Wednesday morning. The wind will stay fairly light through the night, as well. Any early sunshine will give way to clouds pretty quickly again on Wednesday.

There is a slightly better chance for a few morning showers on Wednesday and then slightly warmer by late afternoon. Highs will range from the middle to upper 50s by late afternoon then lower to middle 60s by evening. Through the night our southerly winds will increase. We’ll actually get warmer through the overnight hours.

By Thursday we’ll climb into the middle 80s with strong south winds of 20-30mph and lots of sunshine. By Thursday evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms. That will be right along our next cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be in the 40s again for Friday.

Our attention then turns toward the weekend, when we’ll get our next system. All eyes will be on our temperatures Sunday into Monday, because that will determine what kind of precipitation we’ll get. As it is, models are struggling to get a grip on how cold we’ll be, and that makes it challenging. Sunday has the biggest question mark hanging over it as we’ll be close to the front and it could go either way (warmer or colder) at this point, but the colder air should rush in for Monday with a chance for rain or snow showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

