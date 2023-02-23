Even though we’ll see a mostly sunny sky today, it will stay quite cold behind that strong cold front that moved through yesterday. Winds will remain gusty today, too, and that will keep wind chills in the teens through the entire day as highs are only expected to be in the lower 30s.

Tonight will be frigid again with temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens with winds still gusting to around 20mph. That will make it feel like we’re near 0°, or just below it, by the time we wake up early Friday.

There will be a bit more cloud cover around on Friday, but at least winds will start to relax a bit. Highs are expected to reach into the middle 30s for a cold end to the work week. There are some models that are trying to indicate a wintry mix, or freezing drizzle, for our southeastern counties late Friday afternoon. It’s a pretty slight chance, but we’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if it could impact some evening commutes.