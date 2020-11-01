Stunning week of gorgeous weather ahead of us

What We’re Tracking:

Cool night ahead

Warming up through the week

Dry conditions remain

After a beautiful weekend, we have rather dry air in place. That will allow for temperatures to cool back into the lower 30s by early Monday morning. The wind will remain somewhat light and the sky should be rather clear all night, as well.

Despite a cool morning, southwest breezes and sunshine will combine for a nice warm-up for Monday. Southwest wind around 10-15mph is expected through the day with temperatures climbing into the middle 60s by afternoon.

Sunny, dry weather through the week with stronger breezes during the middle portion of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s Monday night, the only in the 40s the rest of the week for nighttime low temperatures. A nearly perfect week of early November weather ahead of us!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

