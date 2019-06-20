Summer kicks off Friday with sweltering humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity builds in over the next few days

Heat builds in toward the weekend

Rain chances are mainly overnight and early morning periods

Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight with a partly cloudy, muggy night. Storms will likely form to the northwest of the area and move through later tonight or early Friday morning. Some of these storms could produce severe wind gusts.

The heat will return on Friday, but not immediately. Cool air left over from a cluster of morning storms will likely hang over the area for a couple hours before the heat and humidity surges north by afternoon. Heat indices may climb at or above 100° with high temperatures Friday in the lower to middle 90s.

Heat sticks around through the weekend with a few scattered storms, as well. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s with even higher heat indices this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller