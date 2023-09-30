Winds will still remain breezy today, but will slowly back off a bit as we head into Sunday. Highs for the start of the weekend look to climb into the lower to middle 90s, possibly warmer for western areas. We’re once again looking at sunny skies today as the forecast remains dry through the start of next week.

That stronger southerly breeze gives way to a lighter wind for Sunday and Monday, and that should help to knock temperatures down a couple of degrees. It’ll still be very warm for this time of the year, with highs in the lower 90s.

High pressure is firmly in place now, and that keeps rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though. With scattered showers and storms arriving later on Tuesday and lingering into Wednesday.

Even better news is that behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!