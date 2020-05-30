Summer-like heat moves in this week

What We’re Tracking:

Mix of sun and clouds this weekend

Isolated showers this morning and early Sunday

Much warmer, breezy and muggy next week

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or two early this morning, particularly in the northeastern corner of the area. Otherwise, we’ll be mainly dry today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be pretty pleasant in the upper 70s with lower humidity. Tomorrow will be fairly similar with a chance for isolated showers in the morning, partly cloudy skies through the day, and temperatures near 80°.

As we close out the month of May, we start to bring in the summer air. June begins with warmer temperatures, more humidity and stronger breezes. Monday to Thursday of next week will signal more of a summer-like pattern. We may get our first 90° day sometime next week as well either Tuesday or Wednesday. That’s also when the more muggy air works it’s way in too.

For Wednesday, moisture continues to move in from the south that will make it feel like middle to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Slight chances for showers and storms move back in Thursday and Friday, but otherwise, this week offers a nice chance for us to dry out!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



