Summer-like temperatures expected through the weekend

It’s going to start feeling a lot like summertime, finally, over the next few days! With sunshine expected today, our highs should be able to make it into the upper 80s, close to 90°.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will make it feel a few degrees warmer during the afternoons.

Lots of sunshine each day will bring our afternoon highs into the middle to upper 80s, and with the added moisture in the air, it’ll be feeling like the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.