What We’re Tracking

Summer-like temperatures

Quiet pattern moves in

Staying dry

Tonight, we hang on to clear skies which allow us to cool down from the warmer temperatures we saw today. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For your Monday, highs will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Those 90s will primarily be in the far southern parts of the viewing area.

Moving through the work week, we will see warmer temperatures as an area of high pressure settles in. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the overnight hours and climb into upper 80s and lower 90s during the day. The start of next weekend looks to be a hot one as significantly above average temperatures return.

We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week. Our next storm system looks to line up around later next weekend. We will continue to monitor this over the next couple days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard