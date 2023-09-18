What We’re Tracking

Getting warmer today

Cooling back to average by midweek

More active pattern late week

This morning we have clear skies with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s yet again. We then move into a break between unsettled patterns and with that we will start to see some gradual warming.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s starting this afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the start of the week where dry and sunny conditions are expected through at least Tuesday afternoon.

By the time we get to the middle of the week, there are some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by the middle of the week. Showers and storms become more likely starting Tuesday and continue off and on throughout the rest of the week.

