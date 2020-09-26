Summer-like temperatures today but cool down expected by Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

One more day of 90s today

Showers possible Sunday

Much cooler next week

Sunny skies expected today with highs in the low 90s across the region. Today will consist of some of the last summer-like temperatures we’ll see as we head into October. Breezy conditions will also be present today with a southerly wind of 15-20 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies throughout the evening.

Our next big change is knocking on our front door as all eyes turn to Sunday for a significant cool down. The cold front is expected to push through the area Sunday afternoon bringing much cooler air, a few showers, and even some thunderstorms across the region. Highs on Sunday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s.

We cool back a bit through Monday and Tuesday with a breeze from the northwest before another cold front moves through and cools us off even more for the middle of next week. The cool, fall air is expected to stick around for quite some time with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush