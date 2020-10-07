Summer-like weather for the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Above average temperatures

Dry conditions for several days

Back to near normal next week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with nearly calm conditions. After such warmth on Wednesday, overnight temperatures will only fall back into the middle to upper 50s. Although very pleasant, that is still about 10 degrees above average for the nighttime/early morning low temperatures.

Mostly sunny and a little breezy for Thursday. High temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a south wind picking up to 10-20mph. That breeze will stick around into Friday with temperatures again in the middle to upper 80s.

Another warm weekend with temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 80s all weekend long. Mostly sunny weather through the weekend will give way to a passing cold front Sunday night or early Monday. The timing and speed of the front may keep us from having much rain out of it, but a few showers are possible and a return to high temperatures in the 70s next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

