We’ll see sunny skies today and a warm afternoon with highs in the middle 80s for much of the region–a bit warmer south and slightly cooler north. Winds remain out of the north and east for one more day before a southerly breeze kicks in for the end of the week and the weekend. Enjoy the lighter breeze and slightly cooler temperatures while we have them!

By Thursday, a ridge of high pressure builds into the Plains. With that, even warmer weather is expected through the weekend. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the lower 90s, possibly some middle 90s for western areas. That warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances for the next several days, too with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too. We’ve got our eyes on a system that brings some hope for showers by the middle of next week, though.