Summer sizzle across the area this week, storms late Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Continued very warm and muggy

Possible strong storms late Wednesday and Thursday

Sunny and steamy Friday through the weekend

Hot, humid weather will be in place throughout much of the week ahead. Tonight, with higher humidity, temperatures will only fall back into the lower 70s under a clear to partly cloudy sky. South breezes will stay around 10-15mph, as well.

Heat builds in for Wednesday once again. Highs in the lower 90s with a heat index between 95-100°. South wind won’t be as strong on Wednesday, which will likely make it feel even hotter with a mostly sunny sky much of the day. A chance for scattered strong to severe storms moves in for Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Any severe storms would be because of hail and high winds.

More storms possible late Thursday, but the rain will be mainly late and won’t break the heat with highs in the lower 90s with humid air in place. The heat builds in a bit more over the weekend before cooling down a bit next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

